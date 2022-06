Annual Freihofer's Run for Women returns to Albany Saturday, road closures in effect

Street closures and parking restrictions are in effect in downtown Albany today for the Freihofer’s Run for Women.

2022 marks the 44th year of the annual all-female 5K race. Also set for today are the annual Kids Run and Junior 3K run.

More than 5,000 runners take part each year.

Parking Restrictions:

Friday June 3, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. through Saturday June 4, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

· Elk Street, south side, from Eagle Street west to N. Hawk Street

· N. Hawk Street, east side from Washington Avenue to Elk Street

Friday June 3, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. through Saturday June 4, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

· Washington Avenue, both sides from S. Swan Street east to Eagle Street

· Park Street, both sides from Lancaster Street to State Street

· N. Hawk Street, west side from Elk Street to Washington Avenue

Saturday June 4, 2022 from 12:01 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

· Washington Park, both sides of ALL Washington Park roadways

Saturday June 4, 2022, from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

· Washington Avenue, both sides from S. Swan Street west to Lexington Avenue

· Western Avenue, both sides from Washington Avenue west to Robin Street

· Sprague Place, both sides from Western Avenue to State Street

· Henry Johnson Boulevard, both sides from Washington Avenue to State Street

· Eagle Street, both sides from State Street to Columbia Street

· State Street, both sides from S. Swan Street to Eagle Street

· S. Swan Street, both sides from Washington Ave north 6 spaces on each side

Road Closures:

Friday June 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. until Saturday June 4, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

· Washington Avenue eastbound and westbound between Eagle Street and S. Swan Street

· Washington Avenue eastbound at Dove Street

· Washington Avenue eastbound at Lark Street

· N. Hawk Street between Elk Street and Washington Avenue

Saturday June 4, 2022 from 12:01 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

· Washington Park - All roadways, including Henry Johnson Boulevard between State St & Madison Ave

Saturday June 4, 2022 from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

· Washington Avenue between S. Swan Street and Lexington Avenue

· Western Avenue between Washington Avenue and N. Lake Avenue

· Robin Street between Washington Avenue and Western Avenue

· Sprague Place between Western Avenue and State Street

· Henry Johnson Boulevard between Central Avenue and Madison Avenue

· Lark Street between Elk Street and State Street

· Dove Street between Elk Street and State Street

· S. Swan Street between State Street and Elk Street

· Eagle Street between State Street and Pine Street

· Corning Place between Lodge Street and Eagle Street

· Willett Street between Madison Avenue and State Street

· Lancaster Street between Lark Street and Willett Street

· Hudson Avenue between Lark Street and Willett Street