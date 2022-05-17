SportsReport: Surging New York Yankees win over Baltimore Orioles

MLB:

Luis Severino allowed one hit in six innings, and Jose Trevino hit a three-run homer in the fourth to lift the surging New York Yankees to a 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo added back-to-back solo homers in the ninth for the Yankees, who won for the 19th time in 22 games. Anthony Santander homered twice for Baltimore’s only runs. The Orioles managed only one other hit.

In other Monday MLB action:

Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer and Tony Gonsolin pitched six innings of three-hit ball in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-4 victory over Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman drove in runs during the Dodgers’ three-run fifth inning in the first of four games in roughly 48 hours between these NL West rivals. Christian Walker homered early and David Peralta added a two-run shot in the ninth for the Diamondbacks, who opened an eight-game road trip with their third straight loss. The Dodgers’ pitching largely was back to normal after its mostly atrocious series against Philadelphia.

Gary Sanchez homered, Royce Lewis scored twice and the Minnesota Twins beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1. Lewis has played 10 major league games after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft and is already making an impact. He started a pair of rallies against Zach Logue by doubling in the third inning and walking to lead off the fifth. Lewis came around to score on RBI singles by Jorge Polanco and Byron Buxton to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead. The A’s have been held to one run or none in 15 of 38 games.

Curt Casali hit two home runs, Mike Yastrzemski delivered a go-ahead homer in the top of the ninth and the San Francisco Giants pulled out a 7-6 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. Ryan McMahon homered for the Rockies, who lost for the 11th straight time to the Giants dating to Aug. 15, 2021. It’s San Francisco’s longest win streak ever against the Rockies and matches an 11-game streak against the Houston Astros from Sept. 22, 1964 to May 22, 1965, according to Stats, LLC.

Luis Robert hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning after Johnny Cueto’s impressive Chicago debut, and the White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 in the opener of a five-game series. Cueto pitched six shutout innings in his first major league start this season after getting promoted from Triple-A Charlotte.

Yusei Kikuchi allowed one hit over six shutout innings to beat his former team, Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman backed the left-hander with home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Seattle Mariners 6-2. Bichette went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and scored twice as the Blue Jays returned home from a 2-7 trip.

Willson Contreras led off with a double and became a rare leadoff hitter with a first-inning grand slam as the Chicago Cubs burst to an eight-run lead and beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-0. Contreras became the 10th leadoff hitter since 1901 with a first-inning slam, the first since Houston’s George Springer off Kansas City’s Edinson Vólquez on June 24, 2016.

Eli White had the first and last of five Texas hits during a six-run first inning off Noah Syndergaard, and the Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-4. Jon Gray won his home debut despite allowing Shohei Ohtani’s RBI double off the base of the center-field wall in a three-run first.

Freddy Peralta dominated over seven innings, Hunter Renfroe scored on a wild pitch and the Milwaukee Brewers two-hit the Atlanta Braves 1-0. Peralta gave up two hits and a walk while striking out 10 and retiring his final 11 batters. It was the sixth time in Peralta’s career that he struck out 10 or more batters. The Brewers improved to 11-4 at home, the best mark in the National League.

Harold Castro hit his first home run of the year with two outs in the ninth inning, a tiebreaking shot that sent the Detroit Tigers past the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 for their season-best fourth straight victory.

Sandy Alcantara retired his last 20 batters, pitching three-hit ball over eight innings to lead Miami over the Washington Nationals 8-2 and give the Marlins just their fourth win in 15 games.

The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets scheduled for Monday night was been postponed and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field.

The Kansas City Royals have fired hitting coach Terry Bradshaw and promoted Alex Zumwalt in a shakeup of the coaching staff that they hope will wake up one of the worst offenses in the majors.

The Royals have scored 118 runs through their first 32 games, better only than the Tigers, Orioles and White Sox. Their 21 home runs trail only the Tigers and Red Sox for the worst total in the big leagues.

In other MLB news:

Gerardo Parra says he is retiring from baseball after 12 seasons in the major leagues and will become a special assistant to Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo. Parra, who is 35, became a fan favorite as he helped Washington win the 2019 World Series, making “Baby Shark” his walkup song. He hit .237 with 90 homers and 532 RBIs.

Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray isn’t joining Seattle for a series in Toronto this week, missing a chance to celebrate the Cy Young Award he won with the Blue Jays last season amid border restrictions related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes says he deactivated his Twitter account after screenshots surfaced of tweets from a decade ago that included racial slurs. Cortes appeared to be quoting rap lyrics in at least some of the tweets. Cortes said Monday he felt it wasn’t the right message he wanted to send out.

A man walking on a footbridge to a Detroit Tigers game says he fell 15 feet to the ground when part of the concrete collapsed. Ely Hydes said the incident occurred May 9. But the bridge over the Lodge Freeway still was open until The Detroit News reached out to the state Transportation Department on Sunday.

The Seattle Mariners put Drew Steckenrider on the restricted list before a three-game series at the Toronto Blue Jays, a move that could cost the right-hander $51,099 of his $3.1 million salary. To enter the country, the Canadian government requires a person to have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days before entry.

NFL:

Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas tells The Associated Press he and several former teammates are coming together in Buffalo this week to help support families of the shooting victims.

Among those players expected to make the trip are Hall of Famers defensive end Bruce Smith and receiver Andre Reed, along with Thomas and Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, who like Thomas lives in the area. Thomas and his wife, Patti, said their family foundation has raised more than $100,000 to help the city and its residents in the aftermath of the shooting that killed 10 people.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

The New York Jets have signed defensive end Jermaine Johnson to a fully guaranteed four-year, $13.1 million rookie deal. The deal for Johnson includes a $6.7 million signing bonus and the standard fifth-year option for the Jets.

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet with NFL officials in Texas. Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct, plans to meet with the league representatives this week,

A person familiar with the situation says Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has agreed to terms on a four-year, $84 million contract extension with a $30 million signing bonus. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t been announced.

The Atlanta Falcons have signed inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to a one-year contract. Kwiatkoski has played in 77 career games with 34 starts in six seasons with the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Tennessee Titans have signed veteran defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker and cornerback Kenneth George. Walker has played 49 games in five seasons with Denver and Houston. George went undrafted after playing 33 games in four seasons at the University of Tennessee.

NHL:

The Vegas Golden Knights have fired coach Peter DeBoer after they missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. General manager Kelly McCrimmon says the front office believes a new coach would put the team in the best position to succeed next season.

DeBoer coached the Golden Knights for 2 1/2 seasons after being named to replace Gerard Gallant in January 2020. They reached the playoffs the previous two years and lost one round before the Stanley Cup Final each time.

In other NHL moves:

The New York Islanders have hired longtime Barry Trotz assistant and right-hand man Lane Lambert to succeed him as coach. It’s Lambert’s first head coaching job in the NHL. Trotz was fired last week after the Islanders missed the playoffs for the first time in his four seasons behind the bench.

NBA:

A Louisville woman has filed for an emergency protective order against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo and alleges the former Kentucky star brandished a gun and threatened her life.

News outlets report the woman alleges Rondo “became enraged” last week during a confrontation and filed for the EPO on Friday in Jefferson County Family Court. She says in the EPO that Rondo then went outside and knocked over the trash cans, stomped on the landscaping lights and drove his car onto the lawn. Rondo returned and beat on a window with a gun before giving the gun to former Louisville Metro Police interim chief Yvette Gentry and leaving.

In other NBA news:

“Pomp and Circumstance” played as Stephen Curry stepped up to the podium after practice as he prepared with the Golden State Warriors for the Western Conference Finals. A playful, makeshift moment to honor his new status as college graduate. Curry completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology to join the Davidson College class of 2022, He fulfilled a promise to mother Sonya that he would receive his degree.

PGA:

Southern Hills proudly displays the slogan for this PGA Championship as “First to Five.” No course has hosted the PGA as many times. And it’s surely going to be different from the other four. Tiger Woods is playing and defending champion Phil Mickelson is not.

Woods played the back nine on Monday during the first official day of practice. Even for some of the Oklahoma players, Southern Hills might seem new. The course has gone through a restoration that makes it play differently from the last PGA in 2007.

