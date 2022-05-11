Pittsfield sees COVID-19 numbers spike again with positivity rate tripling over past month

Berkshire County’s largest community is again in the state’s red zone designation for COVID-19 transmission. The city reported the 89th death since the pandemic broke out in March 2020 earlier in May, and Berkshire Health Systems has reported 37 hospitalizations over the last 14 days at Pittsfield’s Berkshire Medical Center. City Public Health Director Andy Cambi updated the city council Tuesday.

“We can see in the future for the sewage testing – we're still doing the three to four test times testing during the week – It seems like we're going into a plateau with the rise," he said. "So hopefully that week we'll see those numbers kind of even out stabilize in the next couple of weeks.”

Cambi says Pittsfield has been averaging over new 50 cases a day over the past two weeks.