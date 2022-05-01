UVM Rescue director talks about student run ambulance service

Vermont Governor Phil Scott recently signed a proclamation recognizing UVM Rescue for 50 years of service. The completely student-run University of Vermont ambulance service was formed in 1971 and was the first ambulance service in the state to run with a licensed EMT on every crew at all hours of the day. Neuroscience major, Advanced Emergency Medical Technician and UVM Rescue Director Conor McGinn tells WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley the squad was created at a time when there was a shortage of emergency services in the region.

UVM Rescue was started to really respond on campus for emergencies. It was based out of the Waterman Building which is one of our oldest buildings on campus. And after speaking with some of our founding members they recalled their first call was transporting a victim of a fire in Burlington in 1972 and they were just getting the person to the hospital and transferring care that way. And it's really interesting to look back and see how far we've come since then.

UVM Rescue always has EMTs and Advanced EMTs on the ambulance. Why was it decided to always have an EMT on the ambulance crew?

Back in the 70's the EMT profession was rather new and a lot of times it was just the first aid certification through the Red Cross that a lot of emergency medical responders had. And a lot of our members were some of the first certified EMTs in the state of Vermont. And it was something that was really necessary and really kind of unprecedented at the time.

Conor, do you have to be a student in a certain department to be able to work on the ambulance squad?

No. As a matter of fact we have a very, very wide array of different majors. I myself am a neuroscience major. We have everybody from geography majors to health sciences majors to history majors. It's just anybody who's really interested in EMS. It doesn't have to be a specific healthcare related professional program or major. That's something that's really unique.

It's the only campus EMS system that's completely student run. So the students are not only out on the ambulance making emergency calls but I would expect that you've got students there managing the calls and taking care of paperwork and things like that. Do you all receive the same training? Are you all EMTs regardless of what position you're filling at whatever time?

We are governed by a body of nine officers. As for our training status, everybody on the squad after their first year is required to complete a basic Emergency Medical Technician course. And a lot of people will often go on to complete the Advanced Emergency Medical Technician course. And all of our crew chiefs are Advanced EMTs and that is how we remain an ALS service, so that's Advanced Life Support.

And Conor you don't run just on the campus. You're providing support throughout Chittenden County aren't you?

That is correct. We have a mutual response plan with our surrounding cities and towns. So a lot of our calls are into the city of South Burlington, the city of Burlington, Winooski, Shelburne, a lot of the outlying areas even as far as Richmond and Bolton.

Conor when you do go out on a run, particularly if it's outside of the campus borders, do the patients ever, are they ever taken aback by the fact that the UVM ambulance is staffed by students?

It definitely comes to a shock to some people. And to keep up the same level of patient care that these professional fire departments are giving to their patients, we really pride ourselves on a dedication to consistent training, up to date training. And we are all up to date, keep up to date on the most recent protocol updates and everything like that. And, yeah, it's definitely an interesting interaction with some people when they discover that we're all college students. But we all are certified to the same level with the same level of training as any of the other ambulance services in the area.

What do you think the governor's proclamation means for the rescue squad and all of you students?

When it was presented at our 50th anniversary banquet we were all really stunned and completely honored. We all dedicate so much to this organization. And I think I speak for everybody over the past 50 years, that they've put their blood sweat and tears into this organization over their time here. And for that to be recognized on the level that it was by Governor Scott was really just an honor and something that we are incredibly thankful for and just a really special moment.

UVM Rescue averages 1,400 calls annually. It now based in its own building built in 2017 to house its apparatus and two ambulances.