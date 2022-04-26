Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

© 2022
Published April 26, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the increased international tensions surrounding the war in Ukraine and a ruling by a New York judge who found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and the ongoing debate about immigration at the country's southern border.

Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
