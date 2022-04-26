Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the increased international tensions surrounding the war in Ukraine and a ruling by a New York judge who found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and the ongoing debate about immigration at the country's southern border.

