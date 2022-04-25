© 2022
UVM Rescue recognized for 50 years of service

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 25, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT
UVM Rescue building
Joshua Brown
/
University of Vermont
UVM Rescue Building

Vermont Governor Phil Scott declared Monday UVM Rescue Day to honor the university’s student-run ambulance service.

UVM Rescue was formed in 1971 and was the first ambulance service in the state to run with a licensed EMT on every crew at all hours of the day. It is one of 17 collegiate EMS services but is the only one in the country that is student-run.

Neuroscience major and UVM Rescue Director Conor McGinn says they were stunned and honored by the governor’s proclamation.

“Everybody over the past 50 years put their blood sweat and tears into this organization and for that to be recognized on the level that it was by Governor Scott was really just a honor and a really special moment.”

Pat Bradley
