Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

Alan Chartock
Published April 25, 2022
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the United States' ongoing efforts to support Ukraine in the war against Russia and the re-election of President Emmanuel Macron, who was running against a competitive far-right candidate.

Dr. Chartock also reviews the responses by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy following the release of audio tapes that show he insisted he would tell former President Donald Trump to step down after the January 6, 2020 insurrection attempt. He also considers the fallout of the upcoming mid-term elections.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
