Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the United States' ongoing efforts to support Ukraine in the war against Russia and the re-election of President Emmanuel Macron, who was running against a competitive far-right candidate.

Dr. Chartock also reviews the responses by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy following the release of audio tapes that show he insisted he would tell former President Donald Trump to step down after the January 6, 2020 insurrection attempt. He also considers the fallout of the upcoming mid-term elections.

