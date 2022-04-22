Warren County soldier killed during Korean War to be honored

A Warren County soldier killed during the Korean War will be honored in a procession in his hometown of Hague Friday afternoon.

In November 2021, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Army Sergeant Howard Belden had been accounted for. The 19-year-old was a member of the 7th Infantry Division when he was reported missing in action in December 1950 near the Chosin Reservoir. Belden and other Capital Region service members were identified after North Korea turned over boxes containing the remains of Americans in 2018.

The vehicle procession, including Patriot Guard riders, will begin around 5 p.m. at the Hague Firehouse and end at town hall for a 6 p.m. ceremony.

Sgt. Belden is the older brother of long-time Highway Superintendent and former Town of Hague Supervisor Daniel Belden.

Belden will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in May.

