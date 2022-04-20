Thousands in eastern and central NY still without power following snowstorm

Thousands are still without power in central and eastern New York after a snowstorm Monday night and Tuesday caused about 200,000 outages. NYSEG was reporting more than 60,000 outages Wednesday evening, mostly in Broome, Chenango and Otsego counties. The utility says it expects to restore power to the majority of its area customers by Friday night.

NYSEG says warming centers have been set up throughout the region, while dry ice and bottled water is also being handed out in the area.

National Grid says about 20,000 customers are without power in the Capital Region, the Mohawk Valley and the North Country. It expects to restore power to most of its eastern New York customers by the end of Wednesday, while most customers in Herkimer, Madison and Oneida counties will be without power until Thursday.

National Grid will be handing out dry ice and bottled water at the fire departments in Old Forge, Cold Brook and Chestertown as well as at the Fulton County Emergency Management Office in Johnstown from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

