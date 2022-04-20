Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

© 2022
W211CE, 90.1 FM and W257BL, 99.3 FM, Oneonta, NY are off the air due to a power outage.
News
Alan Chartock
Published April 20, 2022
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the rush by allies to deliver more weapons to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's attacks and other updates to the war.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on the Biden's administration's launch of a $6 billion effort to rescue nuclear power plants at risk of closing and potential changes to the federal Insurrection Act after the January 6, 2020 insurrection attempt.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
