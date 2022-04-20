Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the rush by allies to deliver more weapons to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's attacks and other updates to the war.
Dr. Chartock also weighs in on the Biden's administration's launch of a $6 billion effort to rescue nuclear power plants at risk of closing and potential changes to the federal Insurrection Act after the January 6, 2020 insurrection attempt.
