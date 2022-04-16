Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner launches participatory budgeting pilot
The Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Finance is launching a pilot program to utilize what’s known as participatory budgeting in developing the city’s next spending plan.
Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi was elected in November after campaigning on the idea.
WAMC's Lucas Willard sat down with the Democrat Friday in Saratoga Springs city hall, where she described the pilot as a way to make the city budgeting process more inclusive.