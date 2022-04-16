© 2022
News
Midday Magazine

Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner launches participatory budgeting pilot

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published April 16, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT
Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi

The Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Finance is launching a pilot program to utilize what’s known as participatory budgeting in developing the city’s next spending plan.

Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi was elected in November after campaigning on the idea.

WAMC's Lucas Willard sat down with the Democrat Friday in Saratoga Springs city hall, where she described the pilot as a way to make the city budgeting process more inclusive. 

News City of Saratoga Springsbudget
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
