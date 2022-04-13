Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

© 2022
New York LG Brian Benjamin arrested in bribery scheme, resigns
WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published April 13, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the resignation of New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin after he was arrested Tuesday morning on bribery and conspiracy charges. They also discuss updates to the war in Ukraine and President Joe Biden decision to call it a "genocide," a term U.S. officials were avoiding until now.

