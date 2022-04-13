Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the resignation of New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin after he was arrested Tuesday morning on bribery and conspiracy charges. They also discuss updates to the war in Ukraine and President Joe Biden decision to call it a "genocide," a term U.S. officials were avoiding until now.
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..