Capital Region child care advocates and providers celebrate new state funding

Capital Region child care providers and advocates gathered in Troy Tuesday to tout funding for child care services in the recently passed New York state budget.

The budget includes an increase of about $200 million for child care and raises the income eligibility threshold for child care subsidies while dedicating 75 percent of stabilization grants to workforce support, including wage increases. Speaking at Viking Child Care Center in Troy, Capital Region Democratic Assemblyman John McDonald says proper child care helps the economy.

"The number one priority from my perspective is to make sure that those individuals who are working in childcare are getting appropriate wages," the Democrat said.

Governor Kathy Hochul has pledged a $7 billion investment over four years. Future funding will have to be passed each year for the next three years. Andrea Smyth of the New York State Coalition for Children’s Behavioral Health applauded the funding.

"I think that this budget makes the investment and appropriately distributes the federal funds that came to New York State as a priority for child care. That's what this budget does," she said.