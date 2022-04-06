Police say Amazon truck caused fatal I-90 crash near Albany

New York State Police say a fatal crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 90 in Guilderland was caused when an Amazon Prime tractor trailer was unable to avoid congested traffic and hit five passenger vehicles.

Police say 33-year-old Brian Harper of Rotterdam, who was driving a BMW that was hit, died at the scene. The tractor trailer came to rest after crashing into a Volkswagen, causing both vehicles to catch fire. The unidentified driver of the Volkswagen was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple other people were injured and eastbound lanes of I-90 between exits 24 and 25 were closed for hours Wednesday.

The tractor trailer driver, 53-year-old Larousse Desrosiers of Boston, was not injured. He was evaluated by a drug recognition expert and police say impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.

State Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 518-724-7565 as the agency continues to investigate.