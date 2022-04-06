Chicopee Schools superintendent charged for lying about sending threatening messages

The U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts says the Superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools has been arrested for making false statements about sending threatening messages to a candidate for city police chief.

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins says 51-year-old Lynn Clark of Belchertown is charged with one count of making false statements and was due in federal court in Springfield today. The Attorney’s Office says Clark on multiple occasions denied sending about 100 threatening messages to the candidate from fictitious phone numbers purchased through a mobile app last year. After suggesting the messages were sent by Clark’s own family members, other city employees and the candidate’s colleagues, Clark later admitted to FBI investigators that she sent the messages.

The candidate withdrew their application for police chief.

The charge Clark faces carries a prison sentence of up to five years and a maximum $10,000 fine.

WAMC has requested comment from Mayor John Vieau, who chairs the Chicopee School Committee. The vice-chair declined to comment.