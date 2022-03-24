Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock previews Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy scheduled address to U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. He also considers Russia President Vladimir Putin's next steps as Russian troops stall.

Dr. Chartock also discusses the resignation letter of one of the senior Manhattan prosecutors who investigated Donald Trump, in which he says he believes that the former president was “guilty of numerous felony violations” and that it was “a grave failure of justice” not to hold him accountable.