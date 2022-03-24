© 2022
News
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published March 24, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock previews Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy scheduled address to U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. He also considers Russia President Vladimir Putin's next steps as Russian troops stall.

Dr. Chartock also discusses the resignation letter of one of the senior Manhattan prosecutors who investigated Donald Trump, in which he says he believes that the former president was “guilty of numerous felony violations” and that it was “a grave failure of justice” not to hold him accountable.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
