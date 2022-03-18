SportsReport: St. Peter's topples Kentucky; Arkansas defeats UVM

NCAA Tournament:

Top seeds Gonzaga, Baylor and Kansas have advanced to the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on a day a No. 2 seed was dispatched.

That second seed was Kentucky, which suffered an 85-79 overtime loss to St. Peter’s. Darryl Banks poured in 27 points as the Peacocks became the 10th No. 15 seed to win a first-round game since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. St. Peter’s also handed Kentucky its first opening-round loss under coach John Calipari.

Banks’ two free throws with 1:45 left in overtime gave Saint Peter’s the lead for good.

Gonzaga struggled to shake No. 16 seed Georgia State for 30 minutes before going on a 24-1 run in a 93-72 victory. Drew Timme scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half and finished with 13 rebounds.

Matthew Mayer scored a career-high 22 points and Baylor improved to 27-6 by ripping Norfolk State, 85-49. Freshman standout Jeremy Sochan added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bears, who are trying to become the first repeat champion since Florida in 2007.

Kansas has begun its 50th NCAA Tournament appearance with an 83-56 rout of Texas Southern. Remy Martin came off the bench to score a team-high 15 points for the Jayhawks and Christian Braun added 14.

In other first-round action Thursday:

Jacob Gilyard scored 24 points and 12th-seeded Richmond leaned on its graduate senior-experienced lineup to defeat Big Ten champion Iowa, 67-63. Tyler Burton scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds for the Atlantic 10-champion Spiders, who improved their tournament record against fifth-seeded teams to 4-0.

Teddy Allen scored 37 points and New Mexico State won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time in almost three decades, 70-63 over No. 5 Connecticut. The game was tied at 58 until Allen delivered a 3-pointer and a 3-point play on consecutive possessions.

Tyger Campbell bailed out UCLA by scoring eight straight points late in the second half of the Bruins’ 57-53 win over No. 13 seed Akron. Campbell finished with 16 points and Jaime Jaquez added 15 for the fourth-seeded Bruins.

Logan Johnson scored 20 points and fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s rolled to an 82-53 pounding of Indiana. Tommy Kuhse added 19 points and six assists for the Gaels, the only team to beat Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference this season.

Trey Alexander converted a go-ahead, three-point play late in overtime to carry Creighton to a 72-69 victory over San Diego State. Alexander scored 18 points for the Bluejays and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points and 10 rebounds before leaving with an apparent left leg injury in OT.

Brady Manek scored 28 points and Caleb Love had 21 of his 23 before halftime of North Carolina’s 95-63 rout of Marquette. Love made six 3-pointers, all in the first 19 minutes, to tie Carolina’s single-game tournament record as the Tar Heels built a 28-point lead.

Al Durham had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Providence in a 66-57 win over South Dakota State. Jared Bynum made three free throws with 29.9 seconds left as fourth-seeded Providence snapped the longest winning streak in college basketball.

Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points and Tennessee pounded Longwood 88-56, showing exactly why it felt it deserved better than a No. 3 seed. The Volunteers shot 60% from the field and had four players score in double figures.

Stanley Umude scored 21 points and JD Notae provided all 17 of his in the second half as fourth seed Arkansas escaped with a 75-71 victory over 13th-seeded Vermont. Jaylin Williams scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds for the Razorbacks.

DeAndre Williams had 14 points and Memphis held off a second-half Boise State rally for a 64-53 victory. The ninth-seeded Memphis advanced in the West Region to play Gonzaga.

Freshman Frankie Collins scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench to help 11th-seeded Michigan overcome a shaky start to beat sixth-seeded Colorado State 75-63. The Wolverines committed nine turnovers in the first 12 1/2 minutes and trailed 28-13, causing coach Juwan Howard to send out Collins from the bench.

Murray State blew an eight-point lead late in regulation before the seventh-seeded Racers extended their winning streak to 21 games with a 92-87 victory over San Francisco. KJ Williams scored six of his 18 points in overtime, including a go-ahead layup with 1:15 remaining.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Ben Howland is out after seven seasons with the program. A release Thursday did not provide details about Howland’s departure, and a message left with a basketball spokesman was not immediately returned. A national search for Howland’s successor is underway.

Howland went 18-16 this season with the Bulldogs and 134-98 overall. They are coming off Wednesday night’s 60-57 first-round NIT loss to Virginia after reaching the final last spring.

In other college basketball news:

Mick Cronin has signed a six-year contract extension as UCLA basketball coach that will keep him in Westwood through the 2027-28 season. Cronin has a record of 66-29 in his first three seasons at the helm. Last year, he guided the Bruins to their first Final Four appearance since 2008.

MLB:

Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees have finalized a $32 million, two-year contract.

The first baseman gets $16 million in each of the next two seasons. He has the right to opt out after this year’s World Series to become a free agent again.

The three-time All-Star was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on July 29 and added a left-handed bat to a heavily right-handed batting order. He hit .248 with 22 homers, 61 RBIs and a .783 OPS, including .249 with eight homers, 21 RBIs and a .768 OPS in 49 games for New York.

In other MLB news:

Left-hander Andrew Chafin and the Tigers have finalized a $13 million, two-year contract, giving Detroit one of the top relief pitchers on the free agent market. The 31-year-old had a 1.83 ERA with a career-high five saves and 64 strikeouts in 71 games last year.

Versatile Brad Miller and Texas have agreed to a $10 million, two-year contract. Miller hit 20 homers for Philadelphia last season.

The Cubs have agreed to contracts with pitchers Daniel Norris and Robert Gsellman. Norris’ one-year contract is worth $1.75 million, according to a person familiar with the deal, and the left-hander can earn up to $2 million in incentives.

Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty will seek a second medical opinion on his ailing pitching shoulder. Flaherty underwent imaging tests on his right shoulder Tuesday and hasn’t thrown off a mound since spring training opened.

NFL:

The Las Vegas Raiders have just bolstered their passing game.

A person familiar with the move says the Raiders are sending the No. 22 overall pick in the April draft and additional compensation to the Packers to reunite wide receiver Davante Adams with his college quarterback, Derek Carr.

NFL Network reported that Adams has agreed to a new five-year deal with the Raiders that will pay him $141.25 million in the richest deal ever for a wide receiver.

Adams has been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL in recent years. His 432 catches, 5,310 yards receiving and 47 TD receptions lead the NFL over the past four seasons.

He had 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 TDs last season when he made his second straight All-Pro team.

In other NFL news:

A person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press that quarterback Baker Mayfield requested to be traded from the Browns on Thursday after the team failed in its pursuit of Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson. The team, in turn, denied Mayfield’s demand, according to a person with knowledge of the Browns’ decision.

The Giants have released veteran safety Logan Ryan and re-signed backup offensive lineman Korey Cunningham. Ryan started 30 of 31 games after signing before the start of the 2020 season, recording a team-high 209 tackles for New York.

The Lions have signed wide receiver DJ Chark to a one-year, $10 million contract. Chark earned Pro Bowl recognition in 2019 after he had 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns with the Jaguars, but a broken ankle limited him to four games last season.

The Rams have agreed to a three-year contract with receiver Allen Robinson. He has three 1,000-yard seasons during a productive career split between Jacksonville and Chicago.

The Cowboys are releasing right tackle La’el Collins in the second cost-cutting move involving one of their starters on offense. Dallas gets $10 million in cap space this season.

The Falcons have re-signed two restricted free agents, offensive lineman Colby Gossett and defensive lineman Anthony Rush.

All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is staying with the Green Bay Packers. Campbell was the Packers’ first inside linebacker to earn first-team All-Pro honors since Hall of Famer Ray Nitschke in 1966..

NHL:

The Toronto Maple Leafs appeared to be in trouble when goaltender Jack Campbell was sidelined last week by a rib injury. Erik Kallgren has filled the voice quite nicely.

The rookie earned his second straight victory by backstopping a 3-2 win over the NHL’s Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes. Kallgren got his second NHL start in place of the scuffling Petr Mrazek after shutting out the Stars 4-0 on Tuesday.

Mitch Marner, Ilya Mikheyev and Ondrej Kase scored for the Leafs while team scoring leader Auston Matthews completed a two-game suspension.

Carolina’s division lead is down to four points over Pittsburgh.

Bryan Rust provided the deciding shootout goal, allowing Tristan Jarry to pick up his 30th win in the Penguins’ 3-2 decision over the Blues. Jarry made 23 saves in regulation and OT before thwarting all four St. Louis shootout attempts.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

Anthony Mantha scored twice and the Capitals improved to 6-0-1 in their last seven games by ripping the Blue Jackets, 7-2. Alex Ovechkin and Conor Sheary each added a goal and an assist to back Vitek Vanecek, who handled 39 shots.

The Islanders pulled out a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Kyle Palmieri’s goal with 2:44 remaining. Anders Lee also scored and Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots as the Isles moved to 4-0-1 in their last five games.

Kevin Hayes scored a tying goal late in the third period, then assisted Joel Farabee’s game-winner with 1:19 remaining, leading the Flyers to a 5-4 victory against the Predators. Travis Sanheim had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which snapped a three-game losing streak by winning for just the sixth time in the last 30 contests.

Connor McDavid, Kailer Yamamoto and Tyson Barrie each had a goal and an assist in the Oilers’ fourth straight win, a 6-1 thumping of the Sabres. Leon Draisaitl notched his 40th goal of the season and Mike Smith made 27 saves for his first victory since Feb. 17.

The Golden Knights' five-game losing streak is over after Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Nic Roy got the game-winner in the third period of their 5-3 decision over the Panthers. Brett Howden and William Karlsson each added a goal to back Logan Thompson's 33-save performance.

Anze Kopitar had a power-play goal and Cal Petersen made 29 saves in the Kings' 3-0 verdict over the Sharks. Phillip Danault and Adrian Kempe each scored a goal and Sean Durzi had two assists to help the Kings avoid being swept in the four-game season series.

John Klingberg scored at 4:50 of overtime to give the Stars a 4-3 victory over the Canadiens. Klingberg finished with two goals and an assist, while Jamie Benn added a goal and three points.

The Red Wings were 1-0 winners at Vancouver as Alex Nedeljkovic made 43 saves in his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career. Pius Suter scored the lone goal in Detroit's first win in seven games.

NBA:

The lone NBA game of the night was a matchup of the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference, but Saddiq Bey made it memorable.

Bey scored a career-high 51 points and the Detroit Pistons ended a four-game losing streak by defeating the Magic, 134-120. He tied the franchise record with 10 3-pointers in 14 attempts and was 17 for 26 overall.

Marvin Bagley III added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit.

Former Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson is suing the Mavericks, alleging that team owner Mark Cuban fired him in retaliation for reporting sexual misconduct by a team executive.

Nelson said his relationship with Cuban soured after he called for action against a team executive who is a close Cuban aide for sexually harassing a job applicant. Cuban denied the allegations to ESPN.

PGA:

Sam Burns fired a 7-under 64 for a share of the lead in the opening round of the Valspar Championship, his first time as defending champion.

Twice after taking bogey, Burns took aim at the flag on tough par 3s and made short birdie putts. That featured an 8-iron to 2 feet on the par-3 17th and a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole at Innisbrook.

Burns shares the lead with past champion Adam Hadwin, the well-traveled David Lipsky and Jhonattan Vegas.

WNBA:

Russia’s Tass news agency says a court near Moscow has announced it has extended the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner until May 19.

Griner was detained at a Moscow airport, reportedly in mid-February, after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges as allegedly containing oil derived from cannabis.

The seven-time All-Star has won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S.. and a WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury.

