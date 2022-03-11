© 2022
Democratic candidates for Massachusetts governor, other office seekers, to attend Springfield caucus Saturday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published March 11, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST
Mass_Dems_logo.png
wikipedia
/
The Massachusetts Democratic party will hold a nominating convention in Worcester June 3-4, 2022.

Delegates to the state Democratic nominating convention will be chosen at the caucus

Most of the Democratic candidates for statewide offices in Massachusetts this year will be in Springfield Saturday.

They’re expected to attend the Springfield Democratic City Committee’s unified caucus.

The purpose of the caucus is to elect delegates to the state Democratic convention that will be held in Worcester in June.

The caucus begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Springfield Central High School.

For more on the caucus, and who is confirmed to attend, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield Democratic City Committee Chairman and City Councilor Jesse Lederman.

Paul Tuthill
