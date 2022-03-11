Democratic candidates for Massachusetts governor, other office seekers, to attend Springfield caucus Saturday

Most of the Democratic candidates for statewide offices in Massachusetts this year will be in Springfield Saturday.

They’re expected to attend the Springfield Democratic City Committee’s unified caucus.

The purpose of the caucus is to elect delegates to the state Democratic convention that will be held in Worcester in June.

The caucus begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Springfield Central High School.

For more on the caucus, and who is confirmed to attend, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield Democratic City Committee Chairman and City Councilor Jesse Lederman.