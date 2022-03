WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the announcement by President Joe Biden that the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports, the world's response to Russia's invasion and the concern of nuclear war.

Dr. Chartock also discusses the arrest of the former chairman of the U.S. right-wing group the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, for his alleged role in plotting the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol in a bid to block certification of President Joe Biden's election.