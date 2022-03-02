Northeast officials react to President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech

Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Lawmakers in the Northeast are reacting to the Democrat’s speech.

NEW YORK:

Governor Kathy Hochul (D)

"In his first State of the Union Address, President Biden outlined a bold vision to build a stronger America through smart federal investments that support hard-working Americans. New Yorkers have seen firsthand the benefits of the historic accomplishments of the President's administration, including vaccinating 200 million Americans, spurring the fastest job growth in history, cutting child poverty, and providing a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation's infrastructure.

Through President Biden's leadership, America has made enormous progress in combatting the pandemic and setting the stage for our economic recovery. But we still face emerging threats that will require a focused, unified approach: growing armed conflict in Europe, rising inflation costs, increasing energy prices driven by a reliance on fossil fuels, and a rapidly changing climate - the existential threat of our time. I applaud the President for his ongoing efforts to form a strong and united coalition of international allies and provide direct assistance to Ukraine, as well as calling on Congress to take action that cuts costs for middle-class Americans and addresses the core health and economic challenges created by climate change. And I'm deeply grateful the president honored the memory of our fallen NYPD heroes, Officers Mora and Rivera, as he discussed comprehensive support for our public safety system.

"I thank President Biden for also highlighting the need to expand domestic manufacturing to combat inflation, in particular within the semiconductor industry. My administration has laid the groundwork to cement New York as the national hub for semiconductor manufacturing, and we are ready to work with the President to make his vision a reality. His leadership has put America on a path to a better, more inclusive nation, and I look forward to our continued partnership that will usher in a New Era for New York that will endure through the ages."

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, 21st District (R)

“The state of our union is in crisis because of President Joe Biden. Tonight's speech will not rewrite the abysmal failure of the past year under one-party Democrat rule in Washington. Unfortunately, rather than focusing on unleashing American energy independence, supporting our Constitutional liberties, or reining in his reckless tax and spending agenda, President Biden doubled down on his failed, Far-Left policies that will only worsen the economic, energy, border, and national security crises for families across America and in Upstate New York and the North Country.

“At home, New York families are facing historic inflation and paying more for goods and groceries due to Biden’s out-of-control spending. They are also paying the price for Biden’s anti-energy agenda as families face skyrocketing home heating costs and the most expensive gasoline since Joe Biden was Vice President. Our families are witnessing President Biden’s hypocrisy as he opens our southern border to illegal immigrants but has delayed and restricted travel across our Northern Border at the expense of our district’s families and small businesses.

“Tonight, President Biden outrageously gave himself a pat on the back for shutting down the coronavirus. Make no mistake, Joe Biden and Democrat officials across America were the leaders of implementing unconstitutional mandates and lockdowns, shutting down businesses and schools, and masking our kids. The American people will not let Joe Biden rewrite history.

“With the world in crisis, my thoughts are with our brave 10th Mountain Division men and women who have deployed to our allied countries in Europe outside of Ukraine as a result of President Biden’s weakness on the world stage. Tonight, I was disappointed that President Biden failed to effectively counter Russian aggression in Ukraine. We stand strongly as fellow Americans with the Ukrainian people as they face the atrocities of authoritarian war criminal Vladimir Putin. And we must do more.

“My focus in Congress will continue to be fighting back against the radical Far-Left policies of one-party Democrat rule that are failing New Yorkers and America. I will always stand up for Upstate New York and the North Country’s small businesses, veterans, seniors, farmers, parents, and hardworking families to ensure they have a seat at the table at the highest level.”

Congressman Paul Tonko, 20th District (D)

“Tonight—amidst these extraordinary times—President Biden delivered a powerful message of unity and hope to the American people.

“He outlined in plain terms the many unprecedented challenges facing our nation and world, from Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, to rising inflation, to a worsening climate crisis.

“As the President detailed the strong and immediate actions being taken by his Administration to address these challenges, he reflected on just how far we have come since he first took office over one year ago. I am proud of my work in Congress voting to address the COVID-19 pandemic, invest in our infrastructure needs, and pave a path toward a clean energy economy; but both President Biden and I believe that our work is far from over.

“By building on the achievements of last year, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we can usher in a new era of job growth and economic prosperity for our Capital Region and nation. I pledge to never stop fighting for these vital measures, and I look forward to working with the President to deliver for the people.”

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D)

“Tonight was a reminder of the power and importance of democracy — at home and abroad. President Biden has made clear his commitment to promoting the truth, defending our values, and giving every person in this country the chance to succeed. His address reminded us of the unlimited potential the American people have to build a better future, no matter the challenges we face. I look forward to working with the president to continue to rebuild our economy and to deliver on his vision to make and manufacture more goods in America; to make those jobs well-paying, family-supporting jobs; and to offer every worker the paid leave they need to truly support their families. Together, we will make sure that the future is bright and that it is made in America.”

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, 18th District (D)

“Tonight, the President shared with the American people a clear vision for our nation, optimistic about the progress we’ve made and honest about the critical work that lies ahead.

“In just one year, President Biden and Democrats in Congress have made remarkable progress addressing the needs of the American people. The American Rescue Plan provided a critical lifeline for our schools, small businesses, and first responders during the worst days of the pandemic, and put us on a course for rapid economic recovery. We have gotten shots in arms, people back to work, and kids back in schools. The historic Infrastructure Law is investing in our nation’s future, creating millions of jobs, and ensuring our economy can compete for generations to come.

“Here in the Hudson Valley, these achievements have made a real impact: we’ve helped keep local small businesses afloat by delivering more than $62 million dollars in grants for restaurants and small businesses across NY-18 and gave nearly 80,000 families in the district a tax cut. While important work lies ahead, including efforts to reduce prices and improve the resiliency of US supply chains, we are on the right path to a stronger economy that works for all Americans.

New York State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar

“On the international stage, President Biden has risen to the challenge of the moment by rallying our European allies together to impose unprecedented sanctions on Putin and his regime, while rushing support to Ukraine. Tonight, he re-iterated that Putin’s crimes will not be tolerated and sent a clear message to allies and adversaries alike that America will always stand on the right side of history.

“Simply put: Joe Biden is doing what the American people elected him to do – rebuilding our nation, investing in America’s future, and working with our allies to advance the interests of peace, security, and democracy. I look forward to continuing to work with President Biden and his Administration to deliver for our communities here in the Hudson Valley.”

“The Conservative Party was pleased to see a bipartisan spirit of cooperation Tuesday over Russia’s vicious and illegal invasion of democratic Ukraine. We urge President Biden and Congress to redouble U.S. efforts to cripple Russia’s already faltering economy and to provide brave Ukraine with the lethal weaponry needed to defend itself.

“We were anything but pleased, though, with President Biden’s domestic agenda that subscribes to the failed and magical liberal philosophy that the more government spends the more it saves. That’s how you drive an economy into the ground.

“What’s needed is a long-term plan to stop the government overspending driving the most rapid inflation growth in 40 years. Americans once reached for the moon. Now, they reach ever more deeply into their pockets just to pay the interest on U.S. debt. That’s not a sustainable practice, and, until proper fiscal stewardship enters Washington’s vernacular, our woes at the supermarket and gas pump will go on.”

VERMONT:

U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy (D)

“Uneasy and uncertain times call for strong, but calm, leadership. President Biden tonight demonstrated the kind of leadership that comes from a seasoned hand. The kind of leadership that, until recent years, had been a hallmark of American democracy. Tonight, we saw a President ready to lead a nation in a tumultuous time.

From the start of his administration, President Biden has laid out a bold, ambitious agenda to restore the American promise that had for years been ripped from too many. He continues to press those goals: lifting up the middle class, addressing crime on our streets and in our communities, and bringing us through what we all hope is an ending to the worst pandemic in a century. Achieving these goals – on behalf of the American people and for the American people – will take partners in Congress. Partners who will cast aside partisan politics, put country over party, and reach compromise.

Like President Biden, I know we can show the country, and the world, how democracy works, and how it can thrive. We can do that, now, by finishing the annual appropriations for the Fiscal Year, delivering on desperately needed support for the people of Ukraine, and continuing to shore up our economy and our public health system. Together, we can show that America is the country we’ve always known it to be – a world leader rooted in independence, democracy, equality and freedom.”

Congressman Peter Welch (D)

“Tonight, President Biden laid out the issues and the path forward clearly. He acknowledged what we all know: it’s been a hard couple of years and folks have been struggling with a brutal virus and rising inflation.

“The President identified the progress we have made over the past year in overcoming the global pandemic by vaccinating the vast majority of Americans and starting to return to a sense of normalcy. He hit on important progress we have made with the passage of the American Rescue Plan and the long-overdue Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. These bills have and will help our communities recover from an unprecedented pandemic and build a stronger and safer Vermont.

“But Congress needs to do more to help working families struggling to keep up with higher prices. We must focus on passing the main components of the Build Back Better Act separately to lower the cost of prescription drugs, build more affordable housing, provide affordable childcare for all families, and ensure all 3 and 4 year old children have access to free Pre-K education. And we must take action on the climate crisis. We need to pass legislation to build a green economy that will increase jobs and create a safe and stable environment. Doing so will be good for working families and the American economy now and into the future.

“Lastly, the President’s emphatic call that ‘we, the United States of America stand with the Ukrainian people’ is exactly right. We stand united- Republicans, Independents, and Democrats – in our commitment to provide support to Ukraine and its people throughout this brutal war. Putin and Russia will continue to face punishing and long-lasting sanctions for his unprovoked and premeditated attack on an independent Ukraine.”

MASSACHUSETTS:

U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D)

“In his first State of the Union address, President Biden delivered an optimistic vision for the future of our nation and the legacy we will leave for generations of Americans to come – one that preserves democracy at home and abroad, centers equity, keeps our children safe online, safeguards communities from climate disasters, and helps working families make ends meet by lowering every day costs from health care to child care to middle class taxes.

“President Biden made an important call to hold Big Tech accountable for protecting our children’s mental health and well-being. The youth mental health crisis is also a youth privacy crisis. Today, the internet is embedded in the lives of kids and teens across this country, and it’s time that we pass my bipartisan Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act and ban targeted advertising to kids, provide tools to parents to protect their children online, and stop Big Tech from collecting troves of data on young users. As the President made clear, it’s time to put an end to business models that put profit over people and money over mental health in this country.

“It’s also critical that this American future includes a rejection of dirty fossil fuels and a transition to clean energy. The clean energy revolution will create jobs, bring down energy costs, boost American innovation, and put frontline communities who have borne the brunt of the impacts of the climate crisis at the center of our fight through a focus on environmental justice. Congress must act now to make this a reality by passing the climate justice and clean energy provisions in the Build Back Better Act, and carving a path to delivering on a Green New Deal that will transform our economy and reverberate for decades to come.

“As Americans emerge from the darkest days of the COVID-19 crisis that has cast a stark light on the inequities and barriers that have held workers and families back while the ultra-wealthy get ahead, we are on the verge of great change – but we need to act boldly and act now. We can and must unite around a vision for our nation that makes us safer, stronger, more just, and more equitable. That is the future we must deliver for the generations of Americans to come.”

Congressman Richard Neal, 1st District (D)

“Tonight, President Biden spoke directly to the American people, acknowledging their pain and reinforcing the ways our nation is on the path to being stronger than ever. Children are back in school and their parents are back at work. Millions of new jobs have been created, hundreds of millions of people are vaccinated, and normalcy is returning. Americans elected President Biden to lead this kind of progress, and he and congressional Democrats profoundly delivered with American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law, and the recovery those measures have spurred.

“We continue to focus on lowering costs and putting money back into the pockets of those who need it most. From strengthening our supply chains to achieving universal paid family and medical leave, the Ways and Means Committee will keep pushing to support workers and supercharge our ongoing economic rebound.

“I applaud President Biden’s strong display of our values at home and abroad. Tonight, he pledged to the Ukrainian people that the United States has their backs – the Ways and Means Committee shares that commitment to confront Russia’s aggression and secure a better, more peaceful world.”

CONNECTICUT:

Governor Ned Lamont (D)

“In his first State of the Union since taking office, President Biden marked considerable progress in building a better America. The Biden-Harris administration implemented a vaccine program that has inoculated more than 200 million Americans and, today, is allowing us to safely return to a more normal and regular life. Together with Congress, President Biden enacted the American Rescue Plan Act that reduced child poverty to the lowest rate on record, provided our schools the resources to safely educate our children in-person, and has helped fuel historic economic growth and job creation. The bipartisan infrastructure law the President championed will rebuild our infrastructure, reduce carbon pollution, and make our communities more resilient, redress historical inequities, and lay the foundation for American prosperity for years to come.

“Internationally, President Biden has returned America to its rightful place as the leader of the free world. Instead of coddling dictators, we’ve reengaged with our allies across the globe. We worked to repair international supply chains. We rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement. We recommitted the United States to freedom and democracy. And when Russia chose to wage war on a peaceful neighbor, President Biden rallied our friends and allies to support the sovereign nation of Ukraine and hold Russia accountable.

“I commend President Biden for all that he and Vice President Harris have achieved, and I applaud the President’s vision and goals that he outlined in his speech tonight. He presented a clear and achievable plan to lower everyday costs for all Americans, to strengthen our economy, and to ensure a fair shot at the American dream for all Americans with an economy built from the bottom up and the middle out. In Connecticut, we’re working to achieve the same goals. We’re making historic investments in developing a modern workforce to fill Connecticut jobs, make Connecticut products, and reduce costs for Connecticut families. Likewise, just as President Biden proposed a plan to reduce the costs of everyday expenses, including energy and prescription drugs, in my Connecticut Difference budget we tackle these challenges head-on.

“I look forward to working with President Biden and our amazing congressional delegation to ensure that the progress we’ve made over the past year is sustained and that our Union remains strong.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D)

“I was struck and stirred by the soaring spirit and energy in this historic speech—at a moment of deep challenge and danger. The President’s promising, positive mood matched the hopes of Americans that we can surmount COVID, conquer inflation, and boldly build a truly better America.

“I was energized by the emphasis on cutting costs of living and inflation, with skill training to enable more Americans to fulfill jobs open now and in the future. The President’s rallying cry to rely on American-made goods and American workers will strike a resounding chord.

“In our hearts tonight were the brave people of Ukraine, like the family of my Ukrainian-American guest Myron Melnyk, attending virtually. I urge Congress to heed the President’s call for more support for Ukraine, including dramatically stronger sanctions on Russia, Putin, and his corrupt oligarchs and lethal arms to bolster the brave, bold heroes of Ukraine.”

