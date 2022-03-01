© 2022
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published March 1, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses accusations by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine that Russia is committing “military crimes” after a rocket attack killed at least nine civilians in Kharkiv and China's response to the Russian aggression.

Dr. Chartock also considers whether Putin could use nuclear force and the increasing danger from climate change as the U.S. Supreme Court considers the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s powers. He also previews President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address tonight.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
