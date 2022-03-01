Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses accusations by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine that Russia is committing “military crimes” after a rocket attack killed at least nine civilians in Kharkiv and China's response to the Russian aggression.

Dr. Chartock also considers whether Putin could use nuclear force and the increasing danger from climate change as the U.S. Supreme Court considers the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s powers. He also previews President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address tonight.