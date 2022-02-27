Hochul signs executive order to review, cease state business with Russian-backed entities

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the state will stop doing business with Russian-backed entities.

Governor Hochul signed an executive order during a press conference Sunday as a rally in support Ukraine went on outside the New York State Capitol in Albany.

“We realize unique power that we have to join President Biden in economic sanctions as well as to look at, exactly, our operations,” said Hochul. “I mean, are we taking any steps with our agency, our acquisitions, our investments? Are we in any way supporting the government ofPutin and Russia who are now attacking Democracy?”

The Democrat added New York would be welcoming to Ukrainian refugees.