Many municipalities in Northeast declare snow emergencies and relax parking restrictions

Many municipalities in the Northeast are declaring snow emergencies and relaxing parking restrictions.

In Albany, parking restrictions have been relaxed in Washington Park. Mayor Kathy Sheehan says she will not declare a snow emergency until after the storm has passed. In addition, downtown residents can utilize the Riverfront Garage on Columbia Street from 4 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Cohoes instituted a snow emergency starting Thursday evening at 7 p.m. All cars must be parked on the even side of the street until 7 p.m. Friday, then must switch to the odd side of the street until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy is asking residents to be aware that vehicles parked on designated “priority” streets during a storm with more than 3 inches of snow may be ticketed or towed until the snow has been cleared.

The city has opened the Schenectady Municipal Parking Garage on Broadway for free parking through 9 a.m. Monday.

The city of Oneonta lifted all parking regulations, allowing drivers to move their cars off-street into municipal lots, if available. The city is also reminding property owners that snow and ice must be removed from the sidewalk by 9 a.m. each day.

A snow emergency has been declared in Kingston. Drivers had to move their cars off the street or park on the odd side of the street starting at 2 a.m. this morning and then move to the even side of the street at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Trash and recycling will not be picked up Friday.

In Poughkeepsie, a snow emergency was declared Thursday afternoon, requiring drivers to find alternative off-street parking or park in public parking lots. Legally registered cars in the city are allowed to be parked in municipal parking lots for free. City Hall is also closed Friday.

Newburgh, under a snow emergency since Thursday, has issued emergency parking restrictions. Parking is allowed in city municipal parking lots on Ann Street, VanNess Street and on Chambers Street.

In Springfield, a citywide parking ban went into effect on Thursday at 7 p.m. until further notice. From the start of the ban, had to park on the odd side of the street until 7 a.m. this morning. Starting at 9 a.m., drivers must park on the even side until 4 p.m. Friday’s trash pickup will take place Saturday.

A snow emergency is in effect in Pittsfield. No parking is allowed on the odd side of the street until 7 p.m. tonight. Drivers must move over to the even side until both sides open up at 7 p.m. Saturday.

In Burlington, a citywide parking ban goes into effect tonight throughout the city at 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. Saturday for snow removal. Downtown, it begins at midnight and ends at 6 a.m. Saturday, and excludes the north and east side of Franklin square.