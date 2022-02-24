Northeast officials react to war in Ukraine

Lawmakers in the Northeast are reacting to Russia’s invasion into Ukraine Wednesday night — and their reactions range from sadness and sympathy for the Ukrainians to anger at President Biden’s response to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

NEW YORK:

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D)

“My prayers are with the people of Ukraine in this terrible moment. President Putin's unprovoked, unnecessary and unjustified war will inflict needless suffering on the people of Ukraine and has threatened the security of the entire world. The U.S. must lead the effort to hold Russia accountable. Together with our allies, the U.S. must impose crushing sanctions on Russia and strengthen the defenses of our NATO allies. The world must be united and resolute against this act of aggression."

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, 18th District (D)

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an illegal violation of Ukrainian sovereignty that cannot be tolerated. I stand with the people of Ukraine and condemn Russia for this senseless invasion and the tragic loss of innocent life caused by their unjustified aggression towards Ukraine.

“This invasion is part of a larger, dangerous pattern of Russian efforts to undermine democracies across Europe. As Russia’s advance into Crimea proved, if this invasion is allowed to proceed unchecked, Russia will continue its attacks and aggression. I support rushing further support to Ukraine and implementing severe sanctions on Russia, including sanctions which directly target Putin, his financial institutions, and his oligarch supporters.

“I spent the past week in Europe as a Member of the US delegation to the Munich Security Conference. After many discussions with our allies, I am confident in the strength of the transatlantic partnership and certain that the best path forward is working cooperatively with them in this moment of crisis.”

Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, 99TH District (R)

“Today, the world watched the consequence of Joe Biden’s failure to lead. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the direct result of the Biden Administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan which sacrificed America’s standing across the globe. Make no mistake, Vladimir Putin is a despot and a dictator who preys upon weakness and only respects strength. With the fate of the free world hanging in the balance, it has never been more important that we restore leadership and conviction in our nation’s capital.”

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and 19th Congressional District candidate (R)

“President Putin’s unilateral actions in Ukraine are indefensible and dangerous. By sending Russian troops to territories in Ukraine, Putin is starting a war of aggression and a war of choice, all to expand territorial Russia. It violates international law and international norms to respect sovereign national boundaries. It will not end well. War in Ukraine will lead to a humanitarian disaster and have far reaching impacts throughout the world.

“The U.S. and our European allies are united in an effort to implement robust economic sanctions to punish Russia for its aggression. But we must not abandon our diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation of this ruinous war.

“And this is not the time for big oil companies to try to profiteer off of this conflict by dramatically increasing the price of oil. Instead, oil companies should resist the excuse of Russia’s aggression to impose price increases at the pump. Congress must be ready to investigate and take action against oil companies that try to use this moment to profit at the expense of American consumers.”

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, 21st District (R)

“Sadly, President Biden consistently chose appeasement and his tough talk on Russia was never followed by strong action. Lethal aid was slow-walked, anti-air and anti-ship capabilities were never directly provided, pre-invasion sanctions proportionate to the aggression Putin had already committed were never imposed, and sanctions on Nord Stream 2 were waived.

“The U.S. and our allies must now make the Putin regime pay for this aggression. Congress should compel President Biden to take the tough steps his administration has opposed thus far, we must permanently end Nord Stream 2, implement secondary sanctions on Russian financial institutions, and impose crippling penalties on the industries which the Russian military relies on to make war. Moreover, as House Republicans have been saying for a year, President Biden must finally promote U.S. energy development and help the United States become Europe’s energy partner of choice.

“China, Iran, and North Korea are watching. They must see us respond firmly to this Russian aggression.

“We stand in complete solidarity with the innocent Ukrainian people and vow to continue to support them as they defend themselves from Putin’s unprovoked onslaught.”

New York State Republican Committee Chair Nick Langworthy

“This is a dark day for the democratic world. First and foremost, our prayers are with the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their lives and their freedom. Tragically, this outcome was entirely predictable, something Republicans have been warning about for more than a decade. Throughout history, America has been a remarkable force for peace and freedom when we lead from a position of strength. From the botched Afghanistan withdrawal to his radical energy policy, Biden’s weakness and ineptitude have led us to this moment, and the results will be felt far beyond the borders of Ukraine. Putin’s naked war of aggression shows just how emboldened he is and every moment that goes by without severe consequences is a threat to the entire globe.”

MASSACHUSSSETS:

U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D)

“My heart is with the people of Ukraine as they endure a savage and illegal violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty by Vladimir Putin’s Russia. No country is allowed to draw new borders and use that as a pretext for an invasion. This is an unjustified incursion by Russia spurred by adventurism on the part of Putin, and the United States and our European allies have responded with unity and resolve to stand firm against his transgressions.

“President Biden has wisely started implementing sanctions – our best non-military option – to impose consequences on the Kremlin, Russia’s defense sector, and Putin’s petro-oligarch cronies for this blatant violation of international law. U.S. allies have also stepped up to the plate with tough, targeted sanctions of their own. If Russia’s incursion continues, more sanctions will follow. While we must continue to provide unwavering support for Ukraine and our NATO allies in Europe, at the same time, President Biden is right to continue seeking a diplomatic resolution, despite the fact that time and again Putin has rejected compromise proposed by the Biden administration, NATO, and Ukraine.

“This is yet another example of the importance of eliminating U.S. and European reliance on Russian dirty energy as quickly as possible– Putin and his cronies continue to fill their pockets with dirty oil and gas money at the expense of Ukraine and European energy independence. Our global fossil fuel addiction is a catalyst for conflict, but a clean energy Green New Deal would be a pathway for peace. The United States must lead our European allies in the clean energy revolution to protect us all—from Russia and from the existential threat of climate change caused by dirty fossil fuels.”

Congressman Richard Neal, 1st District (D)

“I am supportive of President Biden’s measured and appropriate sanctions against Russia. But the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces was unjustified and unprovoked. Putin is a brazen aggressor, acting in dangerous ways that impact Ukraine, its neighbors, and much of Europe. Putin must be held responsible, and I condemn his deadly actions. We cannot and will not tolerate his authoritarian regime. Ukraine is a sovereign nation, and we must support them and their people.”

VERMONT:

Congressman and candidate for U.S. Senate Peter Welch (D)

“President Putin’s unilateral actions in Ukraine are indefensible and dangerous. By sending Russian troops to territories in Ukraine, Putin is starting a war of aggression and a war of choice, all to expand territorial Russia. It violates international law and international norms to respect sovereign national boundaries. It will not end well. War in Ukraine will lead to a humanitarian disaster and have far reaching impacts throughout the world.

“The U.S. and our European allies are united in an effort to implement robust economic sanctions to punish Russia for its aggression. But we must not abandon our diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation of this ruinous war.

“And this is not the time for big oil companies to try to profiteer off of this conflict by dramatically increasing the price of oil. Instead, oil companies should resist the excuse of Russia’s aggression to impose price increases at the pump. Congress must be ready to investigate and take action against oil companies that try to use this moment to profit at the expense of American consumers.”

Lieutenant Governor and Congressional candidate Molly Gray (D)

“Last night, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent another clear message that he no longer respects international peace and security or the institutions Russia helped establish after World War II to prevent world war.

“By invading Ukraine, Putin has not only defied the United Nations, United Nations Charter and international law, but also demonstrated a willingness to terrorize a sovereign nation and inflict human suffering.

“I support every effort by the Biden Administration to engage allies globally and to respond swiftly, decisively, and collectively to Russia’s invasion.

“The civilian population in Ukraine must be spared and protected at all times along with civilian infrastructure. The International Committee of the Red Cross must be given immediate access to communities already impacted by Russia’s attacks.

“Across Vermont, the United States, and the world we must stand united in denouncing Russia. We must stand with our allies, and for the preservation of international peace and security. We must stand united with Ukraine.”

U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy (D)

"Marcelle and I are praying for the people of Ukraine, an independent country with a democratically elected government that has not threatened Russia. The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin is based on his twisted interpretation of world history and current affairs. Because he refused any of the numerous off-ramps offered by President Biden and the rest of the nations of the world toward diplomatically resolving whatever concerns he claims are motivating his actions, the Ukrainian people are facing the grievous suffering and devastating losses inevitable from war.

"Putin’s aggressions have profound consequences for Russians as well, having created a self-fulfilling prophecy of his insincere words of the last few months as Russia now stands alone as an enemy to regional peace and stability. This invasion of Ukraine prompts the question: where will Putin strike next. I will work with President Biden to ensure that the United States does all it can to support Ukraine and our allies in Eastern Europe. And we must also help the innocent people caught in the middle of this needless calamity."

