© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Off-duty NYS trooper killed in snowmobile crash

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis
Published February 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST
New York State Police seal
Facebook: New York State Police

New York State Police say an off-duty trooper was killed in a snowmobile crash in Clinton County Sunday night.

Police say they responded to the crash in an area three miles from the Lyon Mountain trailhead in the town of Dannemora around 10 p.m. Authorities say Trooper Joshua Gushlaw lost control of the snowmobile he was operating, left the trail and hit multiple trees. The 31-year-old from Plattsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gushlaw joined the State Police in March 2016 and was assigned to Troop B in Plattsburgh.

Tags

News New York State Police
Jim Levulis
Jim is WAMC’s Associate News Director and hosts WAMC's flagship news programs: Midday Magazine, Northeast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition. Email: jlevulis@wamc.org
See stories by Jim Levulis