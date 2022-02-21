Off-duty NYS trooper killed in snowmobile crash

New York State Police say an off-duty trooper was killed in a snowmobile crash in Clinton County Sunday night.

Police say they responded to the crash in an area three miles from the Lyon Mountain trailhead in the town of Dannemora around 10 p.m. Authorities say Trooper Joshua Gushlaw lost control of the snowmobile he was operating, left the trail and hit multiple trees. The 31-year-old from Plattsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gushlaw joined the State Police in March 2016 and was assigned to Troop B in Plattsburgh.