Demolition of former Tobin's First Prize plant closes Colonie street

Colonie Police say Exchange Street is closed to traffic from Russell Road to Everett Road because of the demolition of the former Tobin’s First Prize meatpacking plant.

Police say motorists should follow the posted detour or avoid the area altogether through March 7. Active demolition is occurring during daylight hours but the closure remains in effect 24/7 due to debris and equipment in the roadway.

Homes on either side of the closure are accessible by local traffic only.