State Police: man charged with killing SUNY Potsdam student

A man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a SUNY Potsdam student.

31-year-old Michael J. Snow of Massena is being held in the St. Lawrence County Jail without bail after he was charged with second degree murder Saturday.

Snow is accused of killing 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell. The victim from Patterson, New York was found on the side of the road with gunshot wounds Friday evening in the Village of Potsdam.

In a statement, SUNY Potsdam said it was in “disbelief” at the loss of the music education student. Howell was a cellist who performed with the Crane School of Music symphony orchestra.