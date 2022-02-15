Massachusetts drops most indoor masking guidance

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has updated its masking guidance as new COVID-19 cases drop.

The agency now advises that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in indoor public spaces only if they are immunocompromised or if someone in their household is unvaccinated or immunocompromised. DPH says people who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks when indoors with others.

Mask mandates remain for healthcare facilities and on public transit in Massachusetts. The state plans to lift its school mask mandate February 28.