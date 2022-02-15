© 2022
Massachusetts drops most indoor masking guidance

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published February 15, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST
Jeffrey Riley, Commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, at a news conference with Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA) and Lt Gov. Karyn Polito (R-MA) on Feb. 9, 2022 to announce the lifting of a statewide school mask mandate effective Feb. 28, 2022.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has updated its masking guidance as new COVID-19 cases drop.

The agency now advises that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in indoor public spaces only if they are immunocompromised or if someone in their household is unvaccinated or immunocompromised. DPH says people who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks when indoors with others.

Mask mandates remain for healthcare facilities and on public transit in Massachusetts. The state plans to lift its school mask mandate February 28.

