Plattsburgh City Hall window replacement project begins

Renovations to Plattsburgh City Hall are beginning this week.

The first phase is asbestos abatement and removal of the old windows. Each window will be sealed from the inside to prevent any asbestos residue entering the building and work will be conducted after business hours.

Planning for the project began in 2016 and its $680,000 cost is funded through grants. The new windows are expected to increase energy efficiency while maintaining the historic Classic Revival style of the building, designed by John Russell Pope.