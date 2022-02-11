© 2022
All Things Considered

Police stop wrong way driver on I-89

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 11, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST
Azra Music
Vermont State Police
/
Azra Music of Winooski was stopped by Vermont State Police for driving the wrong way on I-89

Vermont State Police stopped a wrong way driver on the interstate south of Burlington Friday morning before an accident occurred.

Just after 9 o’clock Friday morning, Vermont State police say they were alerted that a driver was traveling north in the southbound lane of Interstate 89 near Exit 12. The area is a popular shopping destination featuring a number of big box stores.

Troopers quickly found and stopped the car. 61-year-old Azra Music of Winooski was arrested and charged with careless and negligent operation.

Music must appear in the Chittenden Superior Court on May 12th.

No one was injured.

Pat Bradley
