Police stop wrong way driver on I-89

Vermont State Police stopped a wrong way driver on the interstate south of Burlington Friday morning before an accident occurred.

Just after 9 o’clock Friday morning, Vermont State police say they were alerted that a driver was traveling north in the southbound lane of Interstate 89 near Exit 12. The area is a popular shopping destination featuring a number of big box stores.

Troopers quickly found and stopped the car. 61-year-old Azra Music of Winooski was arrested and charged with careless and negligent operation.

Music must appear in the Chittenden Superior Court on May 12th.

No one was injured.