Pittsfield public health officials say COVID cases continue to drop

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, public health director Andy Cambi said Pittsfield’s positive test rate has dropped to just below 11% from a peak around 19% in the middle of last month.

“What the sewage testing is telling us and the downward trend of this is that within a month or so we should add a 5% positivity daily case rate,” he said.

January saw a stunning peak 14-day daily case rate per 100,000 of around 283 fueled by the Omicron variant’s rapid spread. That number is now down to below 95 — still higher than January 2021’s peak of around 82.