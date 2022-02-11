© 2022
WANC 103.9 FM has experienced severe equipment failure and will remain off for a time while we work diligently to fix the problem.
Pittsfield public health officials say COVID cases continue to drop

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published February 11, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST
A graph showing Pittsfield, MA COVID-19 daily case rates
City of Pittsfield
/
https://cityofpittsfield.org/covid-19_(coronavirus)/index.php

Pittsfield, Massachusetts public health officials say the city’s COVID-19 rates are continuing to drop from record highs in January.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, public health director Andy Cambi said Pittsfield’s positive test rate has dropped to just below 11% from a peak around 19% in the middle of last month.

“What the sewage testing is telling us and the downward trend of this is that within a month or so we should add a 5% positivity daily case rate,” he said.

January saw a stunning peak 14-day daily case rate per 100,000 of around 283 fueled by the Omicron variant’s rapid spread. That number is now down to below 95 — still higher than January 2021’s peak of around 82.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
