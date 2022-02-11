Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Biden administration's decision to urge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, the results of the new CNN poll released Thursday and the ongoing crisis at the Russian-Ukraine border.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on the fight by a Canajoharie man to keep his 110-pound pig, which he says is an emotional support pig, after his upstate village passed new laws against keeping farm or domesticated animals.