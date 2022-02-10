Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock considers President Joe Biden's new virus response now that he is facing pressure to ease COVID-19 restrictions as the virus enters a new phase, the decline in approval ratings for the U.S. Supreme Court and new details of the Trump administration's efforts to hide its attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Dr. Chartock also weighs in on former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's re-election and the ongoing tension at the Russian-Ukraine border.
