Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published February 10, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock considers President Joe Biden's new virus response now that he is facing pressure to ease COVID-19 restrictions as the virus enters a new phase, the decline in approval ratings for the U.S. Supreme Court and new details of the Trump administration's efforts to hide its attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's re-election and the ongoing tension at the Russian-Ukraine border.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
