SportsReport: Lindsey Jacobellis wins first gold of Beijing Games for U.S. team

OLYMPICS:

Mikaela Shiffrin’s performance in the women’s slalom went no better than her outing in the giant slalom.

The two-time Olympic champion missed a gate early in the first run of the slalom and is out of the event.

Shiffrin was seeking what would have been an American-record third Alpine gold medal in the slalom. She won that event as a teenager at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The 26-year-old from Colorado was coming off a quick exit in her Beijing debut Monday. She missed a gate about 10 seconds into the giant slalom and was disqualified.

Also in Beijing:

American Lindsey Jacobellis has won gold in the women’s snowboardcross. It’s the first gold of the Beijing Games for the U.S. team. It’s the fifth Olympics for Jacobellis. Chloe Trespeuch of France won silver and Meryeta Odine of Canada won bronze.

US skier Colby Stevenson has come away with silver in men’s big air. Norway’s Birk Ruud won gold in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing his father to cancer and injuring his knee. Ruud’s final score of 187.75 was well clear of Stevenson’s 183.

Defending Olympic champion snowboarder Chloe Kim cruised through the halfpipe on her first run. The Californian scored 87.75, good enough for the top spot in women’s qualifying.

The IOC says the medal ceremony for the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics has been delayed because of an ongoing legal issue that could affect medalists. The ceremony to award the Russian team the gold medals, the United States silver and Japan bronze was not held as scheduled Tuesday. International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said the reason was a “legal consultation” required with the governing body of skating.

COLLEGE SPORTS:

An advocacy group for college athletes has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board. The goal is to give employee status to college athletes. That would give them the right to competitive pay, collective bargaining and other benefits. The move comes after the NLRB’s general counsel wrote in a memo that she views college athletes to be employees.

NBA:

The Phoenix Suns have completed a 3-1 road trip with a comeback win at Philadelphia.

The Suns rallied from a 14-point deficit to win for the 14th time in 15 games, 114-109 over the 76ers.

Devin Booker poured in 35 points and Chris Paul hit a pair of big shots while providing 16 points and 12 assists. Paul canned a free throw to put the Suns up 100-99, then buried a 3-pointer after the Sixers lost the ball on their next possession.

Mikael Bridges added 23 points to the Suns’ league-leading 44th win.

Joel Embiid had 34 points and 12 rebounds for the Sixers, though he mishandled the ball twice in the final minutes.

Checking out Tuesday’s other NBA action:

The Bucks completed an L.A. sweep as Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-for-20 shooting in their 131-116 win over the Lakers. Bobby Portis had 23 points with five 3-pointers, and Khris Middleton scored all of his 21 points in the first half of Milwaukee's fourth straight win. Milwaukee jumped to a 24-point lead in the first half with 70% shooting and led by 30 midway through the third quarter before surviving the Lakers’ strong late rally.

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 22 points as the Celtics rolled to their sixth straight win, a 126-91 dismantling of the reeling Nets. Without Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets weren’t competitive in their ninth straight loss. Boston jumped to a 28-2 lead in a game that was never in doubt.

The Grizzlies rolled to a 135-109 win over the Clippers behind Ja Morant’s 30 points. Morant shot 12 of 19 from the field in reaching the 30-point mark for the ninth time in 10 games. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 26 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks to the rout.

The Mavericks were 40 points better than the Pistons as Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson led a 116-86 laugher. Doncic fell three rebounds shy of his third straight triple-double, finishing with 33 points with 11 assists. Brunson chipped in 21 points for Dallas, which never trailed in its third straight win.

Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points and Nikola Jokic had 21 as the Nuggets earned a comfortable win over the Knicks, 132-115. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. The Knicks wasted Julius Randle’s 28 points and lost for the 10th time in 12 games.

Trae Young scored 34 points and the Hawks regained their 3-point touch while overwhelming the trade-depleted Pacers, 133-112. After making only 5 of 25 3s in Sunday’s 103-94 loss at Dallas, the Hawks sank 17 of 33 long-range shots. John Collins added 20 points as the Hawks regrouped after losing two straight and three of four.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Minnesota made 22 3-pointers in its fifth win in a row, 134-114 at Sacramento. Malik Beasley matched his career-high with seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points, helping the Timberwolves to their ninth win in 12 games.

The Magic were 113-95 winners over the Trail Blazers behind Cole Anthony's 23 points. Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 in Orlando's first win in three games.

Brandon Ingram provided 26 points and the Pelicans ran their winning streak to four games by topping the Rockets, 110-97. Rookie Herb Jones had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double for the Pelicans.

NBA:

The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired guard C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a seven-player trade. The Pelicans will also receive forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell in the deal, while the Trail Blazers receive Josh Hart, Tomas Staoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Didi Louzada, as well as draft compensation.

The trade means the end of an era in Portland, where McCollum has been paired with Damian Lillard in the backcourt since 2013. Portland has reached the playoffs every season since the team drafted McCollum that season.

In other NBA news:

The Pacers are trading two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to the Kings in a 6-player deal. Sacramento is sending Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield (heeld) and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers. The Kings also will receive Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a second-round draft pick.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal will undergo left wrist surgery that will cause him to miss the rest of the regular season. The Wizards said Beal was re-evaluated by a specialist in New York on Tuesday and the decision was made along with his representation to have the procedure.

Bulls forward Zach LaVine, Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and Hawks guard Trae Young will headline the 3-point contest during the NBA Skills Competition during All-Star weekend. Also competing are Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, Clippers guard Luke Kennard, Pacers guard CJ McCollum and Nets guard Patty Mills.

Magic guard Cole Anthony, Rockets guard Jalen Green, Knicks forward Obi Toppin and Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will participate in the Slam Dunk competition during All-Star weekend. A first-time champion will be crowned as Anthony, Green and Toscano-Anderson are set to make their event debuts. Toppin returns for his second appearance after finishing as the runner-up last year.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Gonzaga has been given a chance to regain the No. 1 ranking in men’s basketball.

JD Notae furnished 28 points and unranked Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to upset No. 1 Auburn, 80-76.

It’s the Razorbacks’ first win over a top-ranked team since 1984 against North Carolina. They did it by hitting 11 of 14 free throws in the final 1:52 to set off a celebration at Bud Walton Arena.

The Tigers erased a 12-point, first-half deficit before their 19-game winning streak came to an end. Auburn hadn’t lost since falling to UConn in double overtime in November.

Jabari Smith had 20 points and nine rebounds for Auburn.

Also on Tuesday’s top-25 men’s basketball schedule:

Jaden Ivey scored 26 points and Eric Hunter Jr. provided all nine of his points during a key run to start the second half to send third-ranked Purdue past No. 13 Illinois, 84-68. The Boilermakers have won six straight and nine of 10 to grab a share of the Big Ten lead with the Illinois. Illinois was led by Kofi Cockburn, who had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Oscar Tshiebwe and Tyty Washington led fifth-ranked Kentucky to an 86-76 win over South Carolina. Tshiebwe delivered 18 points and 14 rebounds in his sixth consecutive double-double. Washington scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half as the Wildcats reached 20 victories for the 13th time in 14 years.

Johnny Juzang scored 23 points, including a momentum changing four-point play that pushed No. 12 UCLA past Stanford, 79-70. Jaime Jaquez, Jr. added 16 to help the Bruins halt a two-game skid.

Johnny Davis had a game-high 25 points in leading 14th-ranked Wisconsin to a 70-62 victory over No. 17 Michigan State. Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl both added 11 points for the Badgers, who held the Spartans under 30% from the field until MSU hit its final attempt of the first half. Marcus Bingham Jr. had 15 points to lead the Spartans.

Justin Moore scored 16 points on a sore ankle and No. 15 Villanova held off a furious late charge by St. John’s in a 75-69 victory. Eric Dixon also had 16 points and the Wildcats overcame a scoreless outing by banged-up star Collin Gillespie to stay two losses behind first-place Providence in the Big East.

Adama Sanogo scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead 24th-rated UConn to an 80-72 win over No. 18 Marquette. Tyrese Martin added 18 points and 15 boards for the Huskies.

Boogie Ellis scored 13 points and No. 21 Southern California came back from 13 down in the second half to knock off Pacific, 74-68.

PJ Pipes scored 21 points and Jalen Williams had 18 points and 10 assists as Santa Clara beat No. 22 Saint Mary’s, 77-72.

Syracuse defeated Boston College, 73-64, and UConn outscored Marquette, 80-72. On the women’s side, Syracuse topped Virginia, 77-70.

NFL:

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is accused of punching a man about eight times, badly injuring him in an attack also involving at least three men who were with Kamara at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub. That’s according to a police arrest report made public Tuesday.

The alleged victim fell unconscious while police say video shows he was punched, kicked and stomped on more than 20 times early Saturday. Identities of the three other alleged attackers were blacked out in the police report. No other arrests have been made.

Kamara played in Sunday’s Pro Bowl game before he was arrested on a felony battery charge.

The Tennessee Titans wasted little time making sure general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel stick around for years to come. The Titans announced contract extensions for both Robinson and Vrabel barely two weeks after the season ended. Robinson has overseen six straight winning seasons since being hired in January 2016. That ranks second in the NFL in that span. Vrabel has won 43 games in his four seasons.

Elsewhere around the NFL:

The Green Bay Packers have hired former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to upgrade their beleaguered special teams. Bisaccia is Green Bay’s third special teams coordinator in as many seasons.

NHL:

The Pittsburgh Penguins ended their slide as their captain moved closer to another milestone.

The Penguins spotted the Bruins a 2-0 lead before earning a 4-2 victory at Boston. Danton Heinen scored twice in a 28-second span of the second period before Sidney Crosby put Pittsburgh ahead with his 499th career goal, scoring with 7:07 remaining in the second. Tristian Jarry turned back 43 shots and Bryan Rust added an empty-netter as the Pens ended a four-game winless streak.

David Pastrnak scored twice for the Bruins, who outshot the Penguins 45-25 but couldn’t get anything past Jarry after the first period.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

Brady Tkachuk snapped a 15-game scoring drought with a pair of goals in the Senators’ 4-3 surprise over the Hurricanes. Alex Formenton and Chris Tierney also scored, and Tim Stutzle chipped in with two assists for Ottawa.

The Blue Jackets pulled out a 5-4 win over the Capitals on Boone Jenner’s 19th goal with 44.4 seconds remaining. Jenner scored less than two minutes after Washington’s Tom Wilson tied the game on a 6-on-5 chance.

Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves and Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal as the Jets defeated Minnesota, 2-0. The Wild ended a six-game winning streak and were shut out for the first time this season.

Michael McLeod scored twice and the Devils ended a seven-game losing streak by blasting the Canadiens, 7-1. New Jersey pulled away on goals from Dawson Mercer, Nico Hischier, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar in his first game back in Montreal.

Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout to backstop the Golden Knights in their third straight win, 4-0 over the Oilers. Brett Howden and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Pacific Division leaders.

J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson and Bo Horvat each had a goal and an assist as the Canucks trounced the Coyotes, 5-1. Miller collected his 400th career point as Vancouver climbed over .500.

MLB:

Los Angeles prosecutors won’t charge Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for allegedly beating and sexually abusing a woman he met through social media. Bauer was placed on paid leave on July 2 under the players’ union and Major League Baseball’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

A San Diego woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters. The pitcher, in a video posted online Tuesday, says the woman repeatedly consented to rough sex.

Bauer could still face a potential suspension by MLB.

Elsewhere around the majors:

Rockies manager Bud Black has agreed to a one-year extension through the 2023 season. Black has a 349-359 record over five seasons in Denver, including a 91-72 mark in 2018.

All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved