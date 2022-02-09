© 2022
Massachusetts lifting school mask mandate Feb. 28

Published February 9, 2022
Massachusetts will lift statewide mask requirements for K-12 schools and child care centers on February 28th. In Wednesday's announcement, Governor Charlie Baker’s administration cited the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rates and school testing programs as a reason for lifting the requirements.

Masking will be a community choice in schools across the Commonwealth, but districts can establish a local requirement. Masks will continue to be required on all school buses, per federal order.

After February 28th, state health and education officials recommend students and staff wear masks in certain scenarios.

