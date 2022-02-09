Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the COVID-19 protests in Ottawa that could threaten border trade between Canada and the U.S., New York Governor Kathy Hochul's expected announcement on the state's mask mandate for public indoor spaces and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's rebuke of RNC's decision to censure Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Illinois Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger for working on the House committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attack.

Dr. Chartock also discusses the ongoing tension at the Russian-Ukraine border.

