Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the COVID-19 protests in Ottawa that could threaten border trade between Canada and the U.S., New York Governor Kathy Hochul's expected announcement on the state's mask mandate for public indoor spaces and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's rebuke of RNC's decision to censure Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Illinois Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger for working on the House committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attack.
Dr. Chartock also discusses the ongoing tension at the Russian-Ukraine border.
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..