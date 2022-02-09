© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WANC 103.9 FM has experienced severe equipment failure and will remain off for a time while we work diligently to fix the problem.
News
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published February 9, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's President and CEO.
Eric Korenman
/
Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the COVID-19 protests in Ottawa that could threaten border trade between Canada and the U.S., New York Governor Kathy Hochul's expected announcement on the state's mask mandate for public indoor spaces and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's rebuke of RNC's decision to censure Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Illinois Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger for working on the House committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attack.

Dr. Chartock also discusses the ongoing tension at the Russian-Ukraine border.

Tags

News Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
See stories by Alan Chartock