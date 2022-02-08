© 2022
Pittsfield Police make arrest in King Street homicide investigation

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published February 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST
Pittsfield Police have arrested a 42-year-old man on charges related to a shooting death last Tuesday.

Pittsfield resident Michael Rose was arraigned Tuesday in Central District Court on a single count of murder as well as a single count of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

“There was a homicide in Pittsfield on King Street on February 1st," said District Attorney Andrea Harrington. "A call came in to the Pittsfield Police Department around 11:39 p.m. seeking medical assistance. A 39-year-old resident of Pittsfield, Jeric Black, was shot at his home and was taken to Berkshire Medical Center but unfortunately, he died there at the hospital.”

Rose, who is being detained without bail, has a pre-trial hearing on March 7th. Attorney Andrew Hochberg, who represented Rose at his arraignment, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from WAMC.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
