Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WANC 103.9 FM is currently off the air due to weather conditions. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published February 8, 2022 at 7:50 AM EST
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's joint news conference, when they said they are in complete agreement on sanctions against Moscow if diplomacy fails and Russia invades Ukraine again, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Georgia's redistricting process and the move by several Democratic governors to move away from mask mandates.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
