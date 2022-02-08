Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's joint news conference, when they said they are in complete agreement on sanctions against Moscow if diplomacy fails and Russia invades Ukraine again, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Georgia's redistricting process and the move by several Democratic governors to move away from mask mandates.
