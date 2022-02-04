Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the world politics around the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing and the raid by the U.S. that led to the death of ISIS Leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.
Dr. Chartock also weighs in efforts by lawmakers around the country to seek greater safety protections for election workers and a move by House of Representatives Republicans on Wednesday to eject Liz Cheney from their leadership ranks.
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..