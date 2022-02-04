Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the world politics around the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing and the raid by the U.S. that led to the death of ISIS Leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in efforts by lawmakers around the country to seek greater safety protections for election workers and a move by House of Representatives Republicans on Wednesday to eject Liz Cheney from their leadership ranks.