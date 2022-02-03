© 2022
Alan's Morning Commentary

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published February 3, 2022 at 7:55 AM EST
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses New York's redistricting maps being approved this week by Democrats who control the state Legislature, previews New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ meeting on crime with President Joe Biden, and a considers a potential comeback bid by former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on the resignation of CNN President Jeff Zucker after he admitted to a years-long relationship with a subordinate, Biden’s efforts to prevent a Russian invasion into Ukraine, and a lawsuit filed by Alexander Vindman, a pivotal witness in the first impeachment case against President Trump.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
