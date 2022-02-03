Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses New York's redistricting maps being approved this week by Democrats who control the state Legislature, previews New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ meeting on crime with President Joe Biden, and a considers a potential comeback bid by former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on the resignation of CNN President Jeff Zucker after he admitted to a years-long relationship with a subordinate, Biden’s efforts to prevent a Russian invasion into Ukraine, and a lawsuit filed by Alexander Vindman, a pivotal witness in the first impeachment case against President Trump.