Alan's Morning Commentary

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published February 2, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock considers how the NATO alliance has rallied to defend its mission and its principles, responding to the Russian threat against Ukraine by sending in reinforcements and the push by Congress to bolster electoral count law in response to comments made by former President Donald Trump.

Dr. Chartock also discusses efforts by President Joe Biden to reach out to colleages on both sides of the aisle to bolster support for his U.S. Supreme Court justice pick, who he has yet to announce.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
