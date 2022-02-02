Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock considers how the NATO alliance has rallied to defend its mission and its principles, responding to the Russian threat against Ukraine by sending in reinforcements and the push by Congress to bolster electoral count law in response to comments made by former President Donald Trump.

Dr. Chartock also discusses efforts by President Joe Biden to reach out to colleages on both sides of the aisle to bolster support for his U.S. Supreme Court justice pick, who he has yet to announce.