Dr. Lisa Parshall discusses trends in government consolidation

Earlier this month, WAMC brought you a story about the Village and Town of Lake George beginning the process of hiring a firm to conduct a feasibility study to dissolve the village.

While Lake George has considered village dissolution before, the item has never come before local voters.

New York state government incentivizes localities to dissolve or consolidate. A renewed effort began in 2010 under then-Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Governor Kathy Hochul in her first executive budget proposal maintains and even makes a small increase to the state’s incentive programs.

To learn more about trends in government consolidation, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Lisa Parshall, a professor of political science at Daemen College and a policy fellow at the Rockefeller Institute of Government in Albany.

Dr. Parshall was asked if New York has seen an uptick in consolidations or dissolutions in recent years.