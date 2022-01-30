© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New York Gov. Hochul extends mask mandate to Feb. 10
News
Midday Magazine

Dr. Lisa Parshall discusses trends in government consolidation

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published January 30, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST
Lisa Parshall
Photo provided to WAMC by Rockefeller Institute of Government
/
Lisa Parshall

Earlier this month, WAMC brought you a story about the Village and Town of Lake George beginning the process of hiring a firm to conduct a feasibility study to dissolve the village.

While Lake George has considered village dissolution before, the item has never come before local voters.

New York state government incentivizes localities to dissolve or consolidate. A renewed effort began in 2010 under then-Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Governor Kathy Hochul in her first executive budget proposal maintains and even makes a small increase to the state’s incentive programs.

To learn more about trends in government consolidation, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Lisa Parshall, a professor of political science at Daemen College and a policy fellow at the Rockefeller Institute of Government in Albany.

Dr. Parshall was asked if New York has seen an uptick in consolidations or dissolutions in recent years.

News
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
Related Content
Load More