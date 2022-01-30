© 2022
New York Gov. Hochul extends mask mandate to Feb. 10
Midday Magazine

Breyer's retirement comes at crucial time for the Supreme Court

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus,
Stephen Gottlieb
Published January 30, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST
Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court.

Breyer’s departure won’t change the 6-3 conservative advantage on the court. It also makes conservative Justice Clarence Thomas the oldest member of the court at 73.

The 83-year-old Breyer was nominated to the high court by President Clinton in 1994 has been under pressure from the left to step down while President Biden can tap a replacement. Democrats haven’t named a justice in 12 years.

For analysis of the court’s changing dynamics, WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke with WAMC commentator Stephen Gottlieb — professor emeritus at Albany Law school and the author of "Unfit for Democracy: The Roberts Court and The Breakdown of American Politics."

NewsU.S. Supreme Court
