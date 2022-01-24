The Springfield Community Preservation Committee now taking grant applications
The 2022 CPA budget tops $2 million
The Community Preservation Act is in its fifth year in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The act provides for funding for historic preservation, open space, and housing projects from a surcharge on residential property taxes.
Funding requests are reviewed by a committee of volunteers that makes recommendations to the City Council.
With a new grant cycle now open, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Robert McCarroll, chairman of the Springfield Community Preservation Committee.