© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

The Springfield Community Preservation Committee now taking grant applications

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published January 24, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST
Springfield City Hall at night
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Applications to apply to get a project funded by the Springfield Community Preservation Act are available on the city's website.

The 2022 CPA budget tops $2 million

The Community Preservation Act is in its fifth year in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The act provides for funding for historic preservation, open space, and housing projects from a surcharge on residential property taxes.

Funding requests are reviewed by a committee of volunteers that makes recommendations to the City Council.

With a new grant cycle now open, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Robert McCarroll, chairman of the Springfield Community Preservation Committee.

Tags

NewsSpringfield Community Preservation Act
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill