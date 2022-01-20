© 2022
Mass. AG Maura Healey joins race for governor
Alan's Morning Commentary

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published January 20, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Joe Biden's shift in tone towards the Senate opposition to the voting rights bill after it failed to pass Wednesday night, a potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia and Biden’s support of potentially breaking up his Build Back Better plan.

Dr. Chartock also discusses the rejection by the U.S. Supreme Court of former President Donald Trump’s request to block release of White House records being sought by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the select committee’s subpoena of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to testify.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
