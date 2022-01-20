Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Joe Biden's shift in tone towards the Senate opposition to the voting rights bill after it failed to pass Wednesday night, a potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia and Biden’s support of potentially breaking up his Build Back Better plan.

Dr. Chartock also discusses the rejection by the U.S. Supreme Court of former President Donald Trump’s request to block release of White House records being sought by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the select committee’s subpoena of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to testify.