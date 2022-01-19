© 2022
Occupant of flaming car at Pittsfield apartment complex seriously injured, sent to hospital

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published January 19, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST
A vehicle in Pittsfield that burst into flames Wednesday.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
A vehicle in Pittsfield that burst into flames Wednesday.

A person has been hospitalized after a vehicle fire in Pittsfield, Massachusetts this morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Dan Garner says usually fires involving cars are predictable, typically the result of overheated engines. What the firefighters of Pittsfield’s Engine 3 found at the scene was far more dramatic.

“When they arrived today, it was a well-involved vehicle and it was spreading to the other parked cars of the Livingston Apartments at 7 Second Street," explained Garner. "And there were quite a few bystanders there, and I guess they were directing our guys that there was somebody in the vehicle. So that kind of amped everything up a little bit. So then it necessitated a greater response because we had to suspend firefighting efforts and we had to tend to the victim.”

The victim was sent to Berkshire Medical Center with life threatening injuries. Three motor vehicles were damaged in the fire.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
