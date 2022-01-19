New York Gov. Kathy Hochul outraising opponents heading into election year
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is far outpacing her opponents in campaign fundraising. According to campaign finance records filed Tuesday, the Democrat has raised $21.6 million since she was sworn in as governor in August. Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi, who is running against Hochul in the Democratic primary, has raised just $3.3 million since entering the race in November.
On the Republican side, Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, the presumptive nominee, secured $4.3 million in contributions during the second half of 2021 and has more than $5.5 million on-hand. Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, mounting a second run for governor, reported raising about $300,000 and has about $1.3 million on-hand. Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is running as a long-shot Republican candidate. Giuliani reported raising more than $85,000 during the same time period and has about $188,000 on-hand.
On Tuesday, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, announced he would not run for governor.