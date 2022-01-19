COVID surge leads to library cutbacks

The surge in COVID-19 cases has led the public library system in Springfield, Massachusetts to scale back hours and services.

People can still enter the libraries to pick up books, but all in-person programming has been canceled and there is no access to public computers.

The city’s libraries previously closed at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The neighborhood branch libraries reopened last July and the Central Library reopened in September.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield City Library Director Molly Fogarty.