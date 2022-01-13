Biden, Schumer and the fate of the filibuster

Before he was vice president and president, Joe Biden spent most of his adult life in the U.S. Senate. Now he has joined a growing chorus of Democratic voices that want to do away with one of the Senate’s most entrenched traditions: the filibuster.

Delivering a speech on voting rights in Atlanta, Biden said changing the Senate rules would allow a vote against voter suppression — lowering the threshold from a required 60 votes to the 50 plus a tiebreaker margin Democrats currently rule by.

For analysis we spoke with Ross Baker, a longtime student of the Senate and Rutgers University political scientist.