News
Midday Magazine

Biden, Schumer and the fate of the filibuster

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published January 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas
/
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Before he was vice president and president, Joe Biden spent most of his adult life in the U.S. Senate. Now he has joined a growing chorus of Democratic voices that want to do away with one of the Senate’s most entrenched traditions: the filibuster.

Delivering a speech on voting rights in Atlanta, Biden said changing the Senate rules would allow a vote against voter suppression — lowering the threshold from a required 60 votes to the 50 plus a tiebreaker margin Democrats currently rule by.

For analysis we spoke with Ross Baker, a longtime student of the Senate and Rutgers University political scientist.

News
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus
