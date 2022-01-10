Second western Mass. state senate seat opens
Hinds and Lesser both running for lieutenant governor
The decision by State Senator Eric Lesser to run for lieutenant governor means another open Senate seat in western Massachusetts will be filled in this year’s election.
Several Democrats are eyeing a run in the district that includes about a fourth of the city of Springfield and extends east to the town of Palmer.
For the latest, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight.