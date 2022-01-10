© 2022
News
Midday Magazine

Second western Mass. state senate seat opens

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published January 10, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST
massachusetts_state_house__boston__massachusetts_capitol.jpg
en.wikipedia.org
/
With two open state senate seats in western Massachusetts in 2022 there are opportunities for the politically ambitious.

Hinds and Lesser both running for lieutenant governor

The decision by State Senator Eric Lesser to run for lieutenant governor means another open Senate seat in western Massachusetts will be filled in this year’s election.

Several Democrats are eyeing a run in the district that includes about a fourth of the city of Springfield and extends east to the town of Palmer.

For the latest, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight.

2022 massachusetts election
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
